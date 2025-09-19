Pakistan delegation on Global Sumud Flotilla headed for Greek waters

The Global Sumud Flotilla has left the Italian island of Sicily and is headed to Greek waters as part of its journey to Gaza.

Former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is leading the Pakistani delegation on the flotilla, delivered the update in a video statement posted on X.

“We are heading for Greek waters. From there, we will enter Gaza through international waters,” he said. “We will stand up against the genocide, break the blockade and bring medicines for the wounded, food for the hungry and water for the thirsty.

“I pray that we remain safe from accidents and mechanical failures and that we can reach Gaza safely.”