Four Palestinians including child die from malnutrition in the past 24 hours

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and 146 injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reports quoting the enclave’s health ministry.

It also recorded four deaths caused by malnutrition in the last day, including one child, which brings the total number of deaths from hunger since Israel’s war on Gaza began to 440, including 147 children.

Since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza, 162 deaths have been recorded, including 32 children.