Recognising Palestinian state ‘key’ for peace: Luxembourg PM

Recognising a Palestinian state will help keep alive the peace process in the Middle East, Luxembourg’s prime minister told AFP as his country prepares to take the step next week.

The Luxembourg Grand Duchy is among a raft of nations, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, that plan to join their ranks at a UN summit in New York on September 22.

“I would like the Israeli and Palestinian peoples to keep hope alive that one day they will be able to live in peace,” Prime Minister Luc Frieden said in an interview.

The recognition will be “a key moment in this process… an important step in a long march towards peace and stability in the region”, said the 62-year-old centre-right leader, who will be in New York to represent his country.