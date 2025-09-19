Palestine slams US veto of Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council

Palestine’s envoy to the UN denounced the US veto of a draft Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying it stopped the Council from acting as civilians face genocide, Anadolu Agency reports.

Riyad Mansour said the resolution was the “bare minimum that humanity, legality and morality dictate,” but its rejection left Palestinians unprotected.

“It is deeply regrettable and painful that it has been blocked, preventing the Security Council from playing its rightful role in the face of these atrocities and protecting civilians in the face of genocide,” he told the Council.

Calling for an immediate halt to Israel’s actions, Mansour said: “Violence is an impasse. A ceasefire saves the lives of Palestinians and Israelis, hostages and prisoners.”

Warning against selective concern, he said: “One should not see, only partially, the suffering of a group of people and completely ignore acknowledging the massive mountains of suffering of the Palestinian people.”