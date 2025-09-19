‘Pressured’ to undervalue jewellery in Toshakhana-2 case: witness

RAWALPINDI: Fresh witness statements have come to light in relation to the Toshakhana-2 case on a Bulgari jewellery set ag­­ainst PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, alleging that the ap­­praiser was pressured into undervaluing the ornam­ents, Dawn.com reported

The development comes three days after a special judge central completed the cross-examination of the two key witnesses, an appraiser named Sohaib Abbasi and the ex-PM’s personal secretary, Inam­ullah Shah, at Adiala Jail.

The case pertains to Imr­­an Khan and his spou­­se retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery gifted by the Saudi royal family.

One of the witnesses, Sohaib Abbasi, confessed to undervaluing the Bul­gari set at Rs5m.

He did so under the pressure of Mr Khan’s ex-personal secretary, Inamullah Shah, he claimed. Mr Shah is the other key witness who has testified in the case.

Abbasi said that he was “handed over the responsibility of the assessment of the set on May 25, 2022 by the Section Officer of [the] Cabinet Division.”

He said Shah told him “that the two accused facing trial want to retain the jewellery set”, demanding that the assessment should be upto Rs5m.

He alleged that he was told by Shah that he would be blacklisted from every government department if he refused to cooperate, so he undervalued the jewellery set and submitted a false report. He said that he requested a pardon in the case for undervaluing the jewellery set.

Shah confirmed the al­­l­egation, stating that, “I as­­ked Sohaib Abbasi to make [an] undervalued assessment (of the set) and he agreed to that,” adding that he remained in Abbasi’s office for 30-45 minutes during his visit for the jewellery set under question.

