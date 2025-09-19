E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Police launch probe into Rs10m robbery

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: Police launched an investigation on Thursday after registering an FIR regarding a robbery of over Rs10 million in Karimabad on Wednesday night, officials said.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told Dawn that the robbery victims were carrying a large amount of cash from Saddar on a motorcycle when they were apparently pursued by four robbers riding two motorcycles. He added that the jeweller did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for transferring such a large sum of money.

According to the FIR, complainant Tanveer Soomro stated that he and another man, Asif, were employees of a jeweller’s shop in Karimabad. They were transporting Rs12,700,000 in two bags from a jeweller’s shops in Saddar to Karimabad on Wednesday evening. However, at around 10:30pm, they were intercepted by four suspects on two motorcycles near Karimabad Bridge. One of the armed robbers pulled out a pistol and demanded the bags containing the cash. He threatened severe consequences if they did not comply. The robbers then took the bags and fled the scene.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

