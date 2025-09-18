NDMA forecasts rain and thunderstorms across KP, Punjab

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rain and thunderstorms across much of the country over the next 48 hours.

In a post on X, the authority warned that over the next two days, “Rain with thunder is expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujarat, Gujranwala, and Lahore Division, with intermittent rain also likely in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Zhob.”

“Due to rainfall in the upper regions of the rivers, there is a risk of increased flow in mountain streams,” the post added.