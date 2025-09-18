E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks advance

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 04:23pm

Residents have said that Israeli tanks were seen in two Gaza City areas that are gateways to the city centre while internet and phone lines are cut off across the Gaza Strip, a sign that ground operations are likely to escalate imminently, Reuters reports.

“The disconnection of internet and phone services is a bad omen. It has always been a bad signal something very brutal is going to happen,” said Ismail, who only gave one name. He was using an e-SIM to connect his phone, a dangerous method as it requires seeking higher ground to receive a signal.

“The situation around me is very desperate. People in tents and in houses are very worried for their lives. Many can’t afford to leave, but many do not want to,” he said, speaking from a coastal area in the west of the city.

Read more here.

