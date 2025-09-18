Intermediate Part-II results announced

LAHORE: The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) on Wednesday declared the results for the Intermediate Part-II (1st Annual) Examination 2025, with two students sharing the coveted overall first position.

In BISE Lahore, Khadija Tahira of KIPS College for Girls, Sheikhupura, has secured the first position overall with an impressive score of 1,159 out of 1,200, Maleeha Khan from Govt Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, clinched the second position with 1,157 marks and the third position was jointly bagged by three students – Haram Irfan from Punjab College for Girls, Kasur, Muhammad Tanveel Ahmed from KIPS College for Boys, Sheikhupura, and Muhammad Shaban from Punjab College of Science, Lahore, each scoring 1,156 marks.

In the Pre-Medical group, Muhammad Shaban and Muhammad Tanveel Ahmed shared the top position among boys, while Khadija Tahira and Maleeha Khan led among girls. Muhammad Subhani from Unique College for Boys, Lahore, topped the Pre-Engineering group among boys with 1,150 marks. Among girls, Hadia Noor from Punjab College for Girls, Kasur, achieved the highest score of 1,155 in Pre-Engineering.

In the General Science group, Muhammad Usman Hamid from Punjab College, Lahore, stood first among boys with 1,136 marks. Hadia Yousaf from Unique Higher Secondary School for Girls, Lahore, topped among girls with 1,138 marks.

Students from Kasur, Sheikhupura, Mian Channu make their mark

The Commerce group saw Sarmad Sajid from Concordia College for Boys, Kasur, securing the first position among boys with 1,107 marks. Among girls, Arooj Fatim from Punjab College for Women, Lahore, achieved the highest score of 1,100.

In the Humanities group, Zaryan Ahmed Bajwa from Govt. College University, Lahore, topped among boys with 1,110 marks. Haniya Sattar from Punjab College for Women, Daroghawala Campus, Lahore, led among girls with 1,098 marks.

In BISE Multan, Muhammad Akif Rafique from KIPS College for Boys and Ayesha Shaukat from Muslim Girls College of Science and Commerce achieved a score of 1,163 out of 1,200 to clinch the top spot. Faryal Fatima from Stars College of Science and Commerce for Girls secured the second overall position with 1,159 marks, while Ali Ahmad from Nishat College of Science claimed third position with 1,158 marks.

In the Pre-Medical group, Muhammad Akif Rafique and Ayesha Shaukat also led the boys and girls categories, respectively. Taha Hussain Sabir from Muslim College of Science & Commerce, Multan, topped the Pre-Engineering boys’ group with 1,155 marks, while Ayesha Imran from Punjab College for Women, Campus I, Multan, was first among Pre-Engineering girls with 1,157 marks.

The General Science group saw Muhammad Rehan from Govt. H.S.S. Tulamba, Mian Channu, leading the boys with 1,154 marks. Sehrish Saleem from The Professors Grammar Girls H.S.S., Jalalpur Pirwala, topped the girls’ category with 1,151 marks.

In Commerce, Saad Hassan Nawaz from Superior College, Mian Channu, was first among boys with 1,123 marks. Hafiza Tayyaba Siddique from Punjab College for Women, Campus I, Multan, led the girls with 1,130 marks.

For the Humanities group, Abdur Rehman from Punjab College for Boys, Mian Channu, secured the top position among boys with 1,089 marks. Aqsa Bibi from Aspire College for Girls, Dunyapur, Lodhran, achieved the highest score of 1,117 marks among girls.

Earlier, the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) has officially announced the results of the first annual examination 2025 for Diploma of Associate Engineer, Diploma in Commerce, Matric Tech, and Matric Vocational programmes.

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Chaudhry Muhammad Shafay formally inaugurated the result declaration by pressing the launch button. A total of 104,711 candidates appeared in the examinations, of which 50,011 were declared successful, marking an overall pass percentage of 48.

In the Diploma of Associate Engineer, Amna Khan secured first position, Afzar Ali stood second, and Saba Iqbal obtained third position. In the Diploma in Commerce, Iman Mirza clinched the first position, while Kiran and Umme Momina shared the second position, and Muhammad Abdullah stood third.

On this occasion, the minister also inaugurated the newly-established monitoring cell for online supervision of examination and marking centres.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Nadir Chattha, Additional Secretary Muhammad Saleem, Chairperson PBTE Madam Sara Rashid, Secretary of the Board Chaudhry Muhammad Hafeez, Controller of Examinations Prof. Munawar Hussain, Deputy Secretary Hafeezur Rehman, along with other senior officers and staff of the board.

The boards of intermediate and secondary education of Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad also announced the position holders of the intermediate (part-II & combined) examination.

In Sargodha, Huma Abid secured the overall first position by scoring 1,146 marks, Elaf Sarwar and Aden Ali secured the second position by scoring 1,144 marks, while Ayesha Zia secured the third position by getting 1,143 marks.

The Dera Ghazi Khan board declared Yumna Kashaf as the overall first position holder by obtaining 1,163 marks.

The second position was secured by Muhammad Hamza Qamar with 1,156 marks and the third position was shared by Wajiha Khan and Mahjabeen Bukhari by scoring 1,154 marks each.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad BISE announced that Muhammad Zain was the overall first position holder with 1,163 marks, Rana Muhammad Mahmood Ahmad Khan secured 1,161 marks for the second position and Muhammad Noman Majeed obtained 1,160 marks and was declared third.

Along with the overall top positions, the BISEs also announced toppers in various groups including pre-medical, pre-engineering, commerce, general science, and humanities.

Detailed results will be announced on Thursday (today).

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025