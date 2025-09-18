Eight booked for snatching flood aid, torturing officials

CHINIOT: Bhowana police have registered a first information report against three nominated and five unidentified people for snatching hampers from a distribution point, thrashing a revenue assistant and tearing off clothes of a person, who was distributing gift hampers among flood affectees.

According to the FIR filed by Tehsildar Bhowana Ahmad Sher, Revenue Assistant (Patwari) Abdul Rehman was overseeing the distribution of food and non-food items at Government Primary School in Razanagar when the incident occurred.

The FIR says Ashraf, Yaseen and Hameed, all residents of Razanagar, along with several others including women, started misbehaving and tried to assault the revenue assistant. When a local, Safdar Aqil, tried to help the patwari, the suspects reportedly beat him, tore his clothes, and forcibly snatched the ration bags before fleeing.

The Bhowana police have registered the case under sections 353, 186, 506, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with no arrest so far.

The patwaris association has condemned the attack, saying that revenue officials have been at the forefront of rescue and relief efforts for flood victims. They demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Chiniot Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said police and Pera force are deployed at distribution points to ensure the safety of staff and supplies. However, due to multiple distribution locations, security may be limited in some areas. He confirmed that the matter is being investigated and a case has been registered by the police.

CERVICAL CANCER: The district health department has launched a cervical cancer vaccination drive to administer the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

A ceremony to mark the initiative was held at Government Girls High School Satellite Town, where girls aged between 9 and 14 received the vaccine.

District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr. Mursaleen told the media that cervical cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in Punjab. He said the government initiated this drive to protect the future generation from the dangerous disease. So far, 5,529 girls have been vaccinated, with a total target of 99,044 girls aged between 9 and 14.

The campaign will continue until Sept 27. Parents have given their consent for their children to be vaccinated at schools.

Dr. Mursaleen added that parents can also visit basic health units, rural health centres, Maryam Nawaz clinics, and THQ and DHQ hospitals to get their children vaccinated.

Senior Headmistress Hira Sakhawat, District Education Officer Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, and Chief Executive Officer (Education) Zafar Iqbal also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of the vaccine in preventing this deadly disease.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025