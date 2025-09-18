Multan agri varsity gets VC

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday appointed Prof Dr Asif Ali as the regular vice chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Multan, for a period of four years.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, who is also the chancellor of the varsity, issued the notification.

“The governor/chancellor in exercise of powers vested in him under section 11(6), read with section 8(5) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan Act 2013, has been pleased to appoint Prof Dr Asif Ali as vice chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, for a period of four years,” reads the notification.

Prof Dr Asif had been deputed as the VC in 2016 and after the completion of his tenure in 2020, he was once again appointed to the position and would now serve his third tenure.

