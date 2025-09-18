Rock python rescued, leopard released in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Wildlife officials in Azad Jammu and Kashmir rescued a rock python snake that had slithered into the Chitterpari area of Mirpur district after it was found coiled tightly around a domestic chicken.

According to locals, the chicken had already died but was released by the reptile when residents raised an alarm and created noise, prompting someone to alert the Wildlife Department.

The video footage shared with the correspondent by Assistant Game Warden Muhammad Sajid showed the thick-bodied python sluggishly uncurling as wildlife staff carefully secured it, while scores of men and children crowded around to film the unusual visitor on their mobile phones. The snake was later released in a forested patch on the outskirts of the city.

Mirpur and neighbouring Bhimber district host a significant population of rock pythons, a non-venomous but formidable species that often stray into human settlements. In some cases, frightened residents have killed the reptiles, though conservationists emphasise they play an important role in controlling rodent populations.

Mr Sajid renewed his appeal to the public not to harm the snakes and to immediately inform the department in the event of an encounter.

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Department released the leopard in the early hours of Wednesday that had been captured in Muzaffarabad a day earlier after a 36-hour “hide-and-seek” chase.

On Tuesday, department official Dr Shaista Ali had told Dawn that the big cat would be kept for some time in the rehabilitation centre to observe its behaviour.

However, it emerged on Wednesday that the animal was released around 3am on the outskirts of the city in a manner that raised eyebrows among many observers.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025