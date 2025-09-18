E-Paper | September 18, 2025

‘27th Amendment to undermine provincial autonomy’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

HYDERABAD: The Awami Tehreek has said that the the proposed 27th Amendment to the Constitution will undermine the autonomy of provinces and give full control over boundary alterations and creation of new provinces to the federal government.

Speaking at a news conference at local press club on Tuesday, AT President Vasand Thari, central senior vice president Noor Ahmed Katiar, central deputy general secretary Advocate Raheel Bhutto, central media secretary Kashif Mallah and others termed it ‘extremely dangerous’ for country, fearing it would jeopardise integrity of Pakistan.

They said Punjab government was using recent floods as a cover to push for construction of new dams like the Kalabagh Dam and canals, diverting attention from incompetence and corruption of Punjab and federal governments.

They alleged that the establishment brought the current government into power through a fraudulent election to pass laws that facilitate looting of country’s resources.

They said that following 26th Amendment, a bill to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act was introduced which trampled basic human rights.

They said PECA was en­ac­t­ed for controlling so­ci­al media but it was a draconian law to silence journa­­lists and people’s voice.

They charged Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) law transfers vast tracts of Sindh’s land to multinational companies and land grabbing was widespread.

They said criminals in katcha were being armed and drug trade was rampant with involvement of police.

They said floods exacerbated suffering of people and response from the provincial government was virtually non-existent. They disclosed AT would hold a conference in Hyderabad on Sept 24 and formulate action plan against conspiracy to divide Sindh.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

