Arshad now set for a tilt at the world title

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who made Olympic history last year with a record-breaking performance, now stands at the brink of another challenge: the pursuit of a world title.

His journey hasn’t been smooth — a stubborn calf injury pushed him into surgery and rehabilitation in the UK, and he’s been training under difficult conditions at home while planning to spend time abroad for better preparation.

You can read his interview, conducted by Dawn.com’s Anushe Engineer, as we wait for tomorrow’s final, here:

Tokyo javelin championships

