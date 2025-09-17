E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Grenada’s Anderson Peters: ‘I did not expect to be throwing 89m right now’

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:14pm

Anderson Peters was just as surprised with his throw as we were.

Below are his comments to World Athletics shortly after the qualifiers.

“The plan was to qualify with just one throw and be done with it. Unfortunately, my first throw was six cm short of a big qualification, so I was forced to do a second one.

“I didn’t feel I had to do it but I did not expect to be throwing 89m right now,” he said.

“I try to train in different places in Europe. This time I was in Poland and the results were very good. My favourite place to train is Portugal due to it having similar weather conditions to the Caribbean. Everyone in the final will be going for a world title, but I’ll be going for my third. The only person to have won three world titles is the great Jan [Zelezny].

Grenada’s athlete Anderson Peters competes in the men’s javelin throw Group B qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 17, 2025. — AFP
Grenada’s athlete Anderson Peters competes in the men’s javelin throw Group B qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 17, 2025. — AFP

Tokyo javelin championships

