Israel condemns proposed EU sanctions, warns of consequences for supporters

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar calls the sanctions proposed to EU member states “morally and politically distorted,“ Al Jazeera reports.

Saar said he hopes the plan isn’t adopted when it reaches EU member states, who have to vote on it.

“Israel will continue to fight, with the help of its friends in Europe, against attempts to harm it while it is engaged in an existential war,” Saar said in a post on X.

He also appeared to threaten states that back the move, saying: “Steps against Israel will be answered accordingly and we hope we will not be required to take them.”