Thousands of Israelis back petition calling for recognition of Palestinian state

More than 7,500 Israelis have signed a petition urging recognition of a Palestinian state and an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, according to an Israeli advocacy group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The petition was launched by Zazim, a Jewish-Arab grassroots movement, which said the initiative seeks to send “a clear, united Israeli message to the international community” before the UN General Assembly meets in New York on Sept 22.

Organisers said they expect the number of signatories to exceed 10,000 before the session convenes.

“The recognition of a Palestinian state is not meant as punishment for Israel, but as a step toward a better future based on mutual recognition and security for both peoples,” the petition said.