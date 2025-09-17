E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Water level decreasing at Guddu, Sukkur now at its ‘peak’: CM Sindh

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 01:01pm

The water level at Guddu Bararge is now decreasing, while the level at Sukkur Barrage is currently at its peak, says Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking to the media today in Karachi, CM Sindh said, “Water levels have reached their peak at Sukuur barrage, and I am expecting that by the end of the day, we will see a reduction in water levels.”

Guddu Barrage has passed its peak level, he said, adding that water is now moving downstream towards Kotri, “where government authorities remain alert and will ensure the smooth passage of water.”

“Kotri is expected to reach its peak within the next 7-10 days,” CM Murad said.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah speaks to the media in Karachi on Sept 17. — DawnNewsTV
