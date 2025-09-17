Israeli attacks kill 17 Palestinians in Gaza: report

At least 17 people, including seven in Gaza City, were killed and others injured since dawn in Israeli attacks across Gaza, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that three members of one family were killed after the shelling of a displaced persons’ tent in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

A citizen, his pregnant wife, and his daughter were also killed in an Israeli shelling of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Two other citizens were killed and others were injured in an apartment in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, a number of citizens were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Ajur building. Israeli aircraft also bombed a house on the neighbourhood’s first street.