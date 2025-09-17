E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Police asked to eliminate dacoits fleeing flooding in riverine areas

Tahir Siddiqui Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed police to accelerate intelligence-based operations against bandits, particularly during the flood season when the outlaws were likely to have moved out of the flooded katcha areas.

Reviewing the ongoing crackdown on the dacoits in the katcha region during a meeting at the CM House, he stressed that the elimination of katcha dacoits was non-negotiable, and said the target must be achieved.

He also instructed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to chalk out a detailed plan for katcha’s infrastructure, including its roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries and transport services.

The chief minister said that rehabilitation and development projects would commence once the flood situation improves.

According to a press statement issued by the CM House, the meeting was attended among others by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, CM’s Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Khalid Haider Shah, Local Government Secretary Waseem Shamshad and Additional IG Azad Khan.

Directing the police authorities, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said: “The katcha areas have been flooded, and the outlaws would have moved out; this is the time to eliminate them. The operation must be intensified at all costs.”

Briefing the CM on the progress of the operation against bandits in the riverine belt, the home minister and provincial police chief said that since October 2024, technology-driven operations had been scaled up in the affected areas.

So far, 760 targeted and 352 search operations have been carried out. Since January 2024, a total of 159 bandits have been killed, including 10 in Sukkur, 14 in Ghotki, 46 in Kashmore and 89 in Shikarpur. In addition, 823 criminals have been arrested while eight most-wanted outlaws were neutralised. Police have also recovered 962 different types of weapons.

The CM emphasised that “the elimination of katcha dacoits is non-negotiable and must be ensured”.

He also directed the chief secretary to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the katcha areas.

Mr Shah said the construction of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge would open up the entire region, enhancing connectivity and ensuring better law and order. “The Sindh government’s top priority is to restore peace and security at all costs,” he vowed.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

