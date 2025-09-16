US Chargé d’Affaires hails relief workers during visit to relief camp in Kasur

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker has hailed relief workers during her visit to a relief camp in Kasur, the US Consulate General in Lahore says.

“The United States stands with the people of Pakistan and all those whose lives have been uprooted by widespread, catastrophic flooding,” the US Consulate General’s post on X said.

“Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker visited a flood relief camp in Kasur — one of the districts hardest hit by flooding along the Sutlej River. She expressed appreciation to relief workers for their tireless efforts to support those affected.”