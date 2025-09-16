Top US diplomat says ‘very short window of time’ for Gaza ceasefire deal to happen

Top US diplomat Marco Rubio has said there is “a very short window of time in which a deal could happen” for the Gaza ceasefire and urged Qatar to continue playing its role as mediator, Reuters reports.

“If any country in the world can help mediate it, Qatar is the one. They’re the ones that can do it,” Rubio said while departing Tel Aviv for Doha.

“We have a close partnership with the Qataris. In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we’ve been working on, we’re on the verge of finalising,” Rubio said.