Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day stand-off in May, but at least the restoration of cricketing ties between them had appeared to be a step forward. Despite the boycott calls in the country, India seemed to be open to playing against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments, following the trend of the last decade — the two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012. Sunday’s Asia Cup match — their first clash since the war in May — could have broken the ice had India not decided to politicise the matter. Boycott calls in India — there were widespread protests — had been at an all-time high before the match took place. India’s fielding coach, Dutchman Ryan ten Doeschate, had stated on the eve of the game that it was a “sensitive” matter for his players. But it was during the toss that the match referee, ostensibly bowing to India’s call, told Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha that there would be no handshakes — a move undermining the very spirit of the game. Perhaps India was trying to appease its fan base after their captain Suryakumar Yadav was criticised for shaking hands with Salman and Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi — also Pakistan’s interior minister — during the tournament’s opening press conference last week. On the field, Pakistan were no match for India, which powered to a seven-wicket victory. But while the Pakistanis waited to congratulate their rivals, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube — the batters at the centre — rushed to the dressing room. No handshakes again. Understandably, Salman skipped the post-match presentation. Suryakumar went on to bring up the Pahalgam terror attack, dedicating the cricket win to India’s armed forces and terming it a “perfect reply”.

Political statements are barred by the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct and Pakistan have lodged a protest, asking for the removal of referee Andy Pycroft for his overall conduct. The Pakistan Cricket Board should, however, realise that India will not discontinue its practice of politicising the game. The new reality is that sports and politics are joined at the hip. The PCB has repeatedly called for sports and politics to be kept separate but it should perhaps now change tack. India and Pakistan could well meet again at the Asia Cup and India’s inexcusable actions should fire up the team to deliver on the pitch.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025