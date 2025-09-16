CDA to develop dedicated parking facilities for educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: City officials, while discussing parking issues in the capital on Monday, agreed to develop dedicated parking facilities for overcrowded educational institutions located in sectors F-6, F-7 and E-7.

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Mohammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at the CDA headquarters on Monday to address parking issues.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, CDA Board members, Islamabad Traffic Police and ICT administration.

According to a press release, the meeting decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against illegal car parking and to enforce traffic rules strictly. Several decisions were made to tackle traffic issues and illegal parking problems in the capital.

The CDA chairman stated that vehicles would not be permitted to park on Islamabad’s main roads, and strict legal action would be taken against such illegal parking. The meeting decided to establish a special Pak Secretariat Traffic Unit (STU).

Enforces zero tolerance for wrong parking, opposite-way driving

The chief commissioner of Islamabad instructed the immediate activation of the Secretariat Traffic Unit (STU). During the briefing, it was explained that this special unit would include DSP Traffic Police and district administration officers, according to a press release.

The meeting was further informed that the newly constructed parking at the Pak Secretariat has been opened for government employees and the general public, while work has begun on two new parking areas adjacent to Jama Mosque at Pak Secretariat and Kohsar Block as permanent solutions for parking in the Pak Secretariat.

The decision was made to permanently clear vehicles from the main roads of the Pakistan Secretariat. It was also noted that valet parking services are being introduced in these new parking areas to assist Pak Secretariat employees.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasised that no leniency would be shown towards wrong-way driving in Islamabad. He mentioned that 165 FIRs have already been registered against illegal parking and wrong-way drivers. The IG also stated that strict legal action would be taken against those driving without a licence from October 1st.

The Chief Commissioner directed the launch of an awareness campaign to promote compliance with illegal parking and traffic laws. The chairman of the CDA instructed the planning wing to immediately start planning for additional parking sites in the markazs. During the briefing, it was reported that a state-of-the-art signage system is being installed to improve traffic management.

The meeting ordered fines to be imposed on those littering outside hotels and restaurants. It was added that this decision was made to uphold high standards of cleanliness in Islamabad.

The meeting decided to monitor littering outside hotels and restaurants through Safe City cameras. The Chairman of the CDA instructed that daily reports on wrong parking and littering be compiled and that trader unions be consulted regarding the enforcement of these measures.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025