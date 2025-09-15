Israel aims to ‘drag region into chaos’: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israel’s goal is to drag the region into chaos.

Addressing the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, he warned that escalating Israeli aggression “poses a direct threat to our region”.

“I hope our decisions today will be translated into a written declaration addressed to the entire world,” he said. “It has become clear that the Netanyahu government aims to continue the massacres against the Palestinian people and drag the region into chaos.”

Erdogan said the region must strive to bring Israeli officials to justice in accordance with international legal mechanisms.