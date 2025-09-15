E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Qatar was putting in effort to end Gaza conflict: Qatari Emir

Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:14pm

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says Qatar is a mediating country putting in “efforts to put an end to this devastating war waged against the Palestinian people in Gaza that has turned into a genocide“, Al Jazeera reports.

“The negotiations between Israel and Hamas were about to reach an achievement with the help of the sisterly country of Egypt and the United States of America — this has resulted in the liberation of many hostages.

“Israel continues its intransigence and insistence on continuing the war.”

The Qatari emir also called Israel’s strikes “blatant, treacherous [and] cowardly” aggression.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...