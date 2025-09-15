Qatar was putting in effort to end Gaza conflict: Qatari Emir

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says Qatar is a mediating country putting in “efforts to put an end to this devastating war waged against the Palestinian people in Gaza that has turned into a genocide“, Al Jazeera reports.

“The negotiations between Israel and Hamas were about to reach an achievement with the help of the sisterly country of Egypt and the United States of America — this has resulted in the liberation of many hostages.

“Israel continues its intransigence and insistence on continuing the war.”

The Qatari emir also called Israel’s strikes “blatant, treacherous [and] cowardly” aggression.