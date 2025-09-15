E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Rescue operations underway in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan: Rescue 1122

Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 05:14pm

Rescue 1122, in a statement, said that rescue teams were carrying out operations during the day and night in flood-affected areas.

“Evacuation is underway in various areas, including Naraja Bhatta, Basti Khan Bela, Basti Jafra, Basti Beth Kech, Basti Ponta, Basti Mahana Sandila and Basti Kurman Wali,” the statement read.

“So far, 22,860 people and 4,130 animals have been shifted to safe places in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil [and] 1,396 people and 766 animals were rescued in Jalalpur during the last 24 hours.”

Rescue 1122 said that a total of 9,304 people and 2,998 animals were evacuated in Multan Saddar and City tehsil, while 34 more people and 14 animals were shifted to safe places from Multan Sadar and City during the past 24 hours.

Rescue personnel are giving priority to children, women and the elderly with boats and safety measures.

