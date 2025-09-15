Netanyahu’s push to conquer Gaza will ‘bring disaster upon Israel’: opposition figure

Leading Israeli opposition politician Yair Golan says Israeli PM Netanyahu’s push to conquer Gaza against the wishes of the country’s security establishment will “bring disaster upon Israel”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Golan said the push to occupy Gaza would be a catastrophe for Israel that would “kill the hostages, lead to the deaths of soldiers, and incur enormous economic costs”.

He was responding to Israeli media reports that the military’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, had told a Knesset committee that Netanyahu had not given the army clear guidance on what comes next in Gaza.

Golan said Netanyahu is “unfit and has no legitimacy to make significant operational decisions” and reminded Zamir that he bears “heavy responsibility for … soldiers he sends into battle”.