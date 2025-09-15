E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Coalition demands global ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements

Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 04:14pm

A coalition of 84 humanitarian and human rights organisations is demanding that countries completely ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements following July’s ICJ ruling that declared Israel’s occupation unlawful, Al Jazeera reports.

The report reveals that Israeli settlers now control more than 42 per cent of West Bank land confiscated from Palestinian communities and that the occupation by Israel and the settlers has devastated the Palestinian economy, costing an estimated $50 billion between 2000 and 2020, while Israel provides generous subsidies to settlement businesses through tax breaks and grants.

The report says that current European labelling policies have failed — 90pc of settlement-produced wines sold in Europe are mislabelled as “Made in Israel” — and the EU imports 15 times more goods from illegal settlements than from Palestinian producers.

The report also exposes major European companies enabling settlements: JCB construction equipment demolishing Palestinian homes, Siemens providing rail services to settlements, Carrefour operating stores in occupied territory and banks like Barclays providing billions in financing.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...