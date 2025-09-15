CM Maryam says ‘massive’ relief operation in Alipur unmatched with those by previous govts

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has said a “massive relief operation is currently underway in Alipur, Muzaffargarh, marking an unprecedented scale of evacuation, rescue, and relief response in the region”.

“No previous government has conducted relief efforts of this magnitude in South Punjab,” she said on X.

“To those spreading misinformation about the region, the truth is visible on the ground. Members of the Punjab Cabinet are present at relief sites, standing alongside flood-affected families and personally overseeing operations to ensure timely and effective support,” CM Maryam asserted.