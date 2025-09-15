Murad witnesses passage of high flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday witnessed safe passage of high flood during yet another visit — his third within the last two weeks — to Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

He also inspected some of the dykes within the Indus course which were identified as weak or most vulnerable to erosion during passage of floodwaters through the river.

Several provincial ministers, secretaries and senior officials of irrigation and other relevant departments, and chief engineers of barrages along with their deputies, as well as Chinese and local consultants, brief the CM about the flood situation and strength of the barrages and protective bunds.

Inspects vulnerable dykes along Indus course; expresses satisfaction over flood-fighting measures

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and the department’s Secretary Zarif Khero informed the CM that a flow of 627,908 cusecs was passing through Guddu Barrage at the moment. He was assured that even a higher peak would pass through the barrage without causing any damage as its designed capacity is 1.1 million cusecs.

Dykes’ heights raised by up to 10 feet: officials

The CM was informed that the restoration of the upstream and downstream guide banks, marginal banks, spurs and studs had been completed and the height of the bund structures raised by six to 10 feet.

He was told that a strict vigil was being maintained at the sensitive points of the bunds, spurs and canals in and around the course of Guddu Barrage outflows.

He was briefed on the status of various protective bunds present along the upstream and downstream sides of the barrage, including the Right Marginal Bund, Left Marginal Bund, R.M. Bund and DP Feeder Bund.

The chief minister observed that the Reni Canal, Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder and Desert Pat Feeder originating from the barrage are crucial for irrigating Sindh’s lands.

He noted that the Tori and KK bund are the most vulnerable points. At the 18th Mile of KK Bund, flood-fighting work is currently under way on an emergency basis.

The CM was told that measures had been taken to ensure safe passage of floodwaters through Kashmore and Shikarpur districts. The measures, it was explained, were taken in accordance with the advisories issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

CM Murad Ali Shah directed all relevant officials to continue a strict surveillance at all vulnerable and sensitive points and ensure 24-hour presence of flood-fighting staff.

He directed the district administration to expedite relief efforts in collaboration with people.

PM urged to seek UN support

The chief minister, speaking to the media in Kashmore, also mentioned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s requests to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with regard to the ongoing relief works.

He thanked the prime minister for declaring a climate and agricultural emergency as was requested by the party chairman.

“However, two other requests from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — to provide aid to flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Progra­mme (BISP) and to make a flash appeal to UN — have not yet been responded to,” he regretted.

‘Situation at all embankments satisfactory’

Mr Shah observed that currently there was a high flood at Guddu Barrage but Sindh was prepared to face a peak of up to 650,000 cusecs.

He praised Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and his team for tirelessly working to save people’s life and property and also commended cabinet ministers, lawmakers and divisional / district administrations for their great efforts.

“The situation of all the embankments is satisfactory,” he observed, and praised the courage of the people living in the riverine areas, “who are bravely facing this challenge without any panic”.

He also thanked the army, navy, PDM and Rescue 1122 for their support.

Floodwater receding

CM Shah also noted that water levels at Punjnad and rivers in Punjab were coming down, and pointed out that September is the last month of monsoon season.

He estimated that it will take the floodwater 10 to 12 days to reach Kotri Barrage.

“All our ministers and administrations are present throughout Sindh; from Kashmore to Keti Bunder, all are active,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Indus River has its own flows. “We have raised the KK Bund by five feet. The river changes its course every year. When we strengthen one vulnerable point, it creates a new one elsewhere; Our efforts are continuous and will remain so,” he said.

During his inspection of the Sukkur Barrage, the CM was accompanying provincial ministers, Sindh government spokesman Arsalan Shaikh, District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and barrage officials.

During a briefing at the barrage office, the irrigation secretary and chief engineer informed him that the high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages was expected to persist until tomorrow (Sept 15) after which it would start to subsiding.

The CM visited the Ali Wahan Bund at Zero Point in Sukkur and also inspected the relief, medical and livestock camps established there.

Kumail Shah briefed him about the rescue operations, ferry boat services and other measures taken by the district administration.

He said that the ferry service boats were continuously participating in rescue operations.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025