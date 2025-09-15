Five cops escorting SC judge injured in accident

LAHORE: Five policemen, three of whom were seriously injured, were injured in an accident near Shahdra on Sunday while they were escorting Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik.

According to initial reports, elite force vehicle was part of the convoy and it overturned probably after its tyre burst.

As a result five policemen, three of them from elite force, got multiple injuries including bone fractures. The all were rushed to the nearby hospitals.

A police official said Justice Ayesha was coming from Islamabad to Lahore and she remained safe. He said she was escorted by another security team.

