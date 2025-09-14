High deluge persists at Guddu Barrage: FFD Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 10:55pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Data from the Flood Forecasting Department shows that the Guddu Barrage is continuing to experience a high flood level, with a reading of 606,489 cusecs. As floodwater moves south, a medium flood has been recorded at the Sukkur Barrage (455,510). Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’حیدر آباد سازش کیس‘ جس نے ملک میں انتقامی سیاست کا نیا باب کھولا کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ Dawn News English Subscribe ‘Pure Cinema’ — Gen Z Can’t Believe Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Told Israel it Has No Friends What’s Happening in Nepal? Pakistan, Israel Trade Barbs at UNSC over Attack in Doha Israel’s Strike on Qatar Charlie Kirk Assassinated at Utah Valley University 9/11 Attacks 24th Anniversary Trump in Damage Control After Israel’s Qatar Strike; Hamas Says 5 Killed, Region Condemns Attack Comments Closed