Hamas says world and region at ‘critical juncture’

Before Monday’s summit of Arab and Islamic leaders in Doha, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, Basem Naim, stresses that Israel’s attack on Qatar has “once again demonstrated the treacherous nature of the Zionist enemy, which does not respect covenants or agreements”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, Naim said the region and the world now stand at a “critical juncture”, either allowing Israel to continue its rampage and desecration or unite to put an end to the “law of the jungle established by Netanyahu and his fascist government”.

“We hope the summit will emerge with a unified and decisive Arab-Islamic position and clear and specific measures,” he said, including the end of the war, lifting of Israel’s siege of Gaza and “severing all ties with this rogue entity”.