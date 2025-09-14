E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Hamas says world and region at ‘critical juncture’

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 09:36pm

Before Monday’s summit of Arab and Islamic leaders in Doha, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, Basem Naim, stresses that Israel’s attack on Qatar has “once again demonstrated the treacherous nature of the Zionist enemy, which does not respect covenants or agreements”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, Naim said the region and the world now stand at a “critical juncture”, either allowing Israel to continue its rampage and desecration or unite to put an end to the “law of the jungle established by Netanyahu and his fascist government”.

“We hope the summit will emerge with a unified and decisive Arab-Islamic position and clear and specific measures,” he said, including the end of the war, lifting of Israel’s siege of Gaza and “severing all ties with this rogue entity”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...