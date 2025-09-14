E-Paper | September 14, 2025

KP PDMA forecasts rain from September 15-19

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:53pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert in light of rain forecast in the province from September 15-19.

The PDMA has issued instructions to district administrations across the province to remain alert in case of emergencies.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dir (Upper and Lower), Chitral (Upper and Lower), Swat, Kohistan (Upper and Lower), Kolai Pallas, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and North and South Waziristan from September 16-19 with occasional gaps,” a weather advisory read.

“Due to heavy rains from September 18-19, there is a possibility of [an] increase in water flow in local drains/rivers of Dir (Upper and Lower), Chitral (Upper and Lower), Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan (Upper and Lower), Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan,” the PDMA added.

The PDMA also warned of an increased risk of landslides and that the inclement weather could damage vulnerable houses, electricity poles, advertisement boards and solar panels.

The authority also issued special instructions to farmers, livestock keepers and tourists, saying that crops and animals should be shifted to safe places and dangerous areas should be avoided.

