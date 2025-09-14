PM vows won’t rest until all people affected by floods are able to return home

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that electricity consumers in areas affected by flooding will not have to pay electricity bills for the month of August.

Delivering a televised address, the PM noted that areas across the country have been severely affected by flooding, stating that in addition to the loss of human life, people have lost their livestock and livelihoods and have suffered major property damage to homes.

“To help those in affected areas, the federal government, provincial governments, the public and the army have come together to keep rescue operations going,” PM Shehbaz said.

“In this context, I have decided that residential consumers in flooded areas will have their power bills forgiven for one month; they will not have to pay for the month of August.”

The prime minister assured that consumers would have their bills paid for by the government, as it is “their right”.

“Residential consumers who have already paid for August will have the sum deducted from next month’s bill,” he added. “Distribution companies have already been issued instructions.”