Meeting of foreign ministers kicks off in Doha

The Qatar News Agency is reporting that a closed-door meeting among foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries has started in Qatar’s capital Doha, Al Jazeera reports.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has spoken to a number of diplomats and confirms that foreign ministers of Yemen, Turkiye and Pakistan have arrived.

“This is a preparatory meeting with all foreign ministers to discuss the draft agenda for the upcoming summit. This is going to be a collective response by all of these states that say Israel is posing a threat to them,” he adds.