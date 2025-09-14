E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Meeting of foreign ministers kicks off in Doha

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 05:34pm

The Qatar News Agency is reporting that a closed-door meeting among foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries has started in Qatar’s capital Doha, Al Jazeera reports.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has spoken to a number of diplomats and confirms that foreign ministers of Yemen, Turkiye and Pakistan have arrived.

“This is a preparatory meeting with all foreign ministers to discuss the draft agenda for the upcoming summit. This is going to be a collective response by all of these states that say Israel is posing a threat to them,” he adds.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...