Between 650,000-700,000 cusecs of water expected to pass through Sukkur Barrage: CM Sindh

A deluge measuring up to 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs of water, is expected to pass through the Sukkur Barrage on the Indus River, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said.

Addressing a press conference today in Kashmore, CM Shah said authorities are confident that the “floodwater will pass through without any major damage”.

Currently, 627,000 cusecs of water is flowing through Guddu Barrage, he said, adding that the Irrigation department has deployed machinery on all vulnerable points, including dykes in Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Ghotki.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks to the media during a visit to Kashmore on Sept 14. — DawnNewsTV


