Floods destroy rice, other crops on 140,000 acres in Narowal

Losses of more than Rs10 billion have been reported by farmers as rice and other crops cultivated on 140,250 acres of agricultural land have been lost due to the recent flooding in the Narowal district.

As per details, the high-level floods in the river Ravi and rainwater drains Auj, Baein, Basantar and Dek wiped out farmlands and devastated the farming community.

Due to the lack of an industrial zone in Narowal district, the livelihood of locals depends on agriculture and farming is done on 355,425 acres of land. Farmers grow rice, wheat, vegetables, pulses and animal fodder on these lands.

Locals report that four to five feet of floodwater has been accumulated in their fields. Adding insult to injury, the already suffering farmers and citizens lost their homes, while roads and other infrastructure was also destroyed in the floods.

