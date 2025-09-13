At least 12,000 join pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin

Thousands of people have gathered in front of Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, demanding an end to “the genocide in Gaza” as well as a halt to arms deliveries to Ukraine, AFP reports.

Around 12,000 people joined the rally in the centre of the German capital, condemning Israel’s offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory, according to police figures.

But the far-left BSW party, which had called the demonstration, estimated turnout at 20,000 people, making it one of the largest pro-Palestinian rallies in Germany in recent months.

Marie Atwan, a 20-year-old student, told AFP that she had come from Hamburg to join the rally to demand “a complete halt to German arms deliveries” to Israel.

Not banning those weapons sales amounted to supporting “the genocide in Gaza”, she said.