UN delegation meets Multan RPO, briefed on flood relief efforts

A delegation from the United Nations met with Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) retired Captain Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry to discuss ongoing relief efforts in flood-affected areas of the region.

The RPO briefed the UN representatives on the situation in the flood-hit areas of Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, according to a statement released by the spokesperson for the Multan region police.

He assured the delegation that flood victims are not being left to face the crisis alone and that coordinated relief operations are underway in collaboration with the district administration.

He further stated that Multan police are actively assisting in the evacuation, protection, and relief of flood victims, driven by a sense of solidarity and compassion.

The UN delegation appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and assured continued cooperation in assisting the flood victims.

