E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Over 100,000 people evacuated in 3 days: Multan DC

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 03:00pm

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu has said that more than 100,000 people were evacuated to safer places over the last three days, state media APP reports.

The number of flood relief camps had been doubled to provide better accommodation and food facilities to affected citizens, he added.

The official also said that there was no flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala city, as the district administration was keeping a close watch on the situation.

He said that the rescue and relief operations continued throughout the night, adding that food and other essentials were delivered by boats to affected families, while helicopters and drones were used to supply dry rations and medicines to remote areas.

He added that that breaches in Shujaabad and Jalalpur embankments were being repaired on a priority basis.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...