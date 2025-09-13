Over 100,000 people evacuated in 3 days: Multan DC

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu has said that more than 100,000 people were evacuated to safer places over the last three days, state media APP reports.

The number of flood relief camps had been doubled to provide better accommodation and food facilities to affected citizens, he added.

The official also said that there was no flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala city, as the district administration was keeping a close watch on the situation.

He said that the rescue and relief operations continued throughout the night, adding that food and other essentials were delivered by boats to affected families, while helicopters and drones were used to supply dry rations and medicines to remote areas.

He added that that breaches in Shujaabad and Jalalpur embankments were being repaired on a priority basis.