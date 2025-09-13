What remains of Gaza City?

Al Jazeera reports that Israel has been demolishing Gaza City’s high-rise towers, flattening entire blocks that once housed thousands of people.

The Palestinian civil defence has said at least 50 multistorey buildings have been destroyed in recent weeks as Israeli forces press their assault on the city, amid a wave of forced displacements.

Some neighbourhoods have faced near-total destruction. In Gaza City’s Zeitoun area alone, more than 1,500 homes and buildings have been destroyed since early August, leaving parts of the district with no buildings left standing.