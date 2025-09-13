Israeli forces shoot, wound elderly man in Tulkarem

Israeli forces have shot and wounded a 60-year-old man in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports, citing local media.

The Palestinian Information Centre shared a photo showing the injured man receiving treatment in a hospital. His injury comes after Israeli forces besieged Tulkarem and carried out mass arrests in the city several days ago.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have also carried out raids in Beitunia, near el-Bireh, and several towns near Bethlehem, according to the Wafa news agency.