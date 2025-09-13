E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Army chief commends troops, rescuers, cops for ‘round-the-clock’ relief efforts

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 11:55am

During his visit to Multan and Kasur, the army chief also met with troops, Rescue 1122 personnel and police officials engaged in relief operations, according to the ISPR.

“He lauded their high morale, operational readiness, and steadfast dedication to serving the nation under extremely challenging circumstances. He commended their round-the-clock efforts, carried out in close coordination with civil administration, to provide timely relief and assistance to the people,” a statement said.

COAS Munir also undertook an aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas along Lahore-Kasur and Multan-Jalalpur Pirwala axes to “assess the scale of damage and ongoing relief efforts”.

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with flood-affected people in Punjab in a picture released on Sept 13, 2025. — ISPR
COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with flood-affected people in Punjab in a picture released on Sept 13, 2025. — ISPR

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with flood-affected people in Punjab in a picture released on Sept 13, 2025. — ISPR
COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with flood-affected people in Punjab in a picture released on Sept 13, 2025. — ISPR

