Hyderabad’s Suleman hits double ton in Hanif Mohammad Trophy

KARACHI: Hyderabad’s Mohammad Suleman lit up the second day of the third-round Hanif Moha­mmad Trophy matches with a monumental double-century as three Group ‘B’ fixtures finally got underway in Karachi following a rain-hit opening day.

Resuming at 283-7 against Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad were dismissed for 480 in 122.3 overs. Suleman, who started the day on 157, went on to hammer 273 off 347 balls studded with 36 boundaries and three sixes. He put on 230 runs for the ninth wicket with Jawad Ali, who contributed a spirited 72 from 150 deliveries, laced with five fours and six maximums.

Mohammad Ibrahim Sr was the pick of Quetta’s bowlers, finishing with 5-117 from 32 overs. In reply, Quetta closed on 137-5 from 41.2 overs with skipper Abdul Wahid Bangalzai holding firm on 50 not out off 118 (nine fours). Jawad capped a fine all-round day with three wickets.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Abdul Samad converted his overnight 103 into a commanding 191 as Faisalabad posted 387 in 123.5 overs after resuming on 253-5. Samad’s 310-ball knock included 15 fours and five sixes, while he shared a 117-run partnership with captain Ali Shan (61 off 140 balls).

Karachi Whites, in response, slipped from 74-2 to 127-7 at stumps after 38 overs. Ahmed Safi Abdullah (3-33) and Shehzad Gul (2-20) did the damage for Faisalabad.

At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Lahore Blues turned their 98-run first-innings deficit into a 145-run lead, reaching 243-6 in 70 overs against Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Umar Siddiq was unbeaten on 121 (208 balls, 11 fours).

Earlier, AJK were bowled out for 169 in 55 overs after starting the day on 161-8. Arslan Mehzood’s 51 not out provided the only real resistance.

In Karachi, Multan clo­s­ed day two on 286-5 from 104 overs against Rawal­pindi at the UBL Sports Complex. Imam-ul-Haq (70), Imran Rafiq (65 not out) and Arafat Minhas (52 not out) all registered half-centuries. Mubasir Khan returned figures of 4-80 in 31 overs for Rawalpindi.

Over at the National Bank Stadium, only 45 overs were possible as Dera Murad Jamali struggled to 146-7 after opting to bat.

Meanwhile, at the SBP Sports Com­plex, Larkana reached 99-4 aga­i­nst Fata on another rain-curtail­ed day that allowed just 50 overs.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Whites trail by 260 runs against Faisalabad

FAISALABAD 387 in 123.5 overs (Abdul Samad 191, Ali Shan 61; Maaz Khurram 6-75); KARACHI WHITES 127-7 in 38 overs (Afnan Khan 22 not out, Khawaja Nafay 21; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-33)

Quetta trail by 343 runs against Hyderabad

HYDERABAD 480 in 122.3 overs (Mohammad Suleman 273, Jawad Ali 72; Mohammad Ibrahim Sr 5-117, Najeebullah Achakzai 3-99); QUETTA 137-5 in 41.2 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 50 not out, Bismillah Khan 39; Jawad Ali 3-22, Mustafa Nasir 2-27)

Lahore Blues lead by 145 runs against AJK

LAHORE BLUES 71 in 21.5 overs (Qasim Akram 22; Zaman Khan 5-17) and 243-6 in 70 overs (Umar Siddiq 121 not out, Imran Butt 45; Jawad Imtiaz 3-43); AJK 169 in 55 overs (Arslan Mehzood 51 not out; Aamir Jamal 5-34)

Karachi Blues vs Dera Murad Jamali

DM JAMALI 146-7 in 45 overs (Abubakar Khan 39; Saqib Khan 3-51)

Fata vs Larkana

LARKANA 99-4 in 50 overs (Mohsin Raza 43 not out, Faraz Aziz 30; Sameen Gul 2-24)

Rawalpindi vs Multan

MULTAN 286-5 in 104 overs (Imam-ul-Haq

70, Imran Rafiq 65 not out; Mubasir Khan 4-80).

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025