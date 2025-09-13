E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Ex-offenders to get free education at Ghazi varsity

Our Correspondent Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Ghazi University has announced that the prisoners of Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan who complete their sentences and meet the academic criteria will be given admissions to the university on recommendation of the jail superintendent for free education.

Additionally, those who acquire technical skills during their imprisonment would be provided with employment opportunities at the university based on their conduct after their release.

A delegation from the Ghazi University, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, including students and faculty members, visited the Central Jail on the invitation of Senior Superintendent Jail Syed Babar Ali.

The delegation then visited various facilities, including the kitchen, food quality section, first aid unit, treatment facilities for psychiatric and addiction patients, and the technical training departments. They also toured the jail school where inmates are provided education.

During an interaction with the inmates, Dr Ashfaq announced that prisoners who would complete their sentences and meet the academic criteria would get free education at the university.

Highlighting the role of universities in addressing social and economic challenges, Dr Ashfaq said the Ghazi University was committed to contributing to the betterment of society. He assured that the departments such as Sociology and Islamic Studies, along with others, would organise activities to promote positive change among the prisoners. He pledged that the university would arrange awareness lectures and research activities to support inmates’ mental and social rehabilitation, fostering constructive attitudes.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

