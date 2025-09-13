Attock admin dispatches boats to flood-hit areas

TAXILA: The Attockdistrict administration dispatched over 10 boats along with operators from the Indus River at Attock Khurd to flood-affected areas of South Punjab on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, supervised the operation under which boats from river Indus were transported on containers under police escort to southern Punjab.

Officials said these boats are among the most urgent needs of the people stranded in floodwaters and will be deployed in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to mobilise resources across the province.

He added that the district administration has also planned to dispatch food supplies to South Punjab and other affected districts in the coming week. Local residents and civil society groups in the district welcomed the move, calling it a timely response that could save lives in inundated areas where road access has been cut off for weeks.

Moreover, the district administration Attock on Friday devised a comprehensive plan to extend every possible support to flood victims.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025