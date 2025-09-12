PPP calls for ‘urgent and decisive action’ amid catastrophic floods

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has emphasised the urgent need for coordinated national and international action, warning that Pakistan is on the brink of a “national food and humanitarian emergency” as climate-induced floods ravage farmland and displace millions.

In a resolution tabled in the Senate, she said the counrty is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe unfold before our eyes. “Over 1,000 lives have been lost, nearly four million people displaced, and 5.8 million affected,“ the party’s parliamentary leader in the House noted.

She urged the federal government to no longer delay the immediate cash transfers to displaced families and farmers through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The senator ⁠stressed the crucial importance of providing immediate humanitarian relief, including the waiver of electricity bills to millions of vulnerable people now living on the frontlines of fragility.