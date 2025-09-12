Tarbela Dam at capacity since Aug 27: water ministry

The Ministry of Water Resources has said that Tarbela Dam has been at 100 per cent capacity since August 27.

According to a statement, Mangla Dam is 93pc full, with only six feet of capacity available.

“There is an exceptionally high flood at Panjnad Barrage on the Chenab River,” the statement read, quoting the Federal Flood Commission. “There is a moderate flood at Guddu Barrage on the Indus River … a very high flood has been forecast at Guddu Barrage in the next 48 hours.”

The statement added that there is a high flood at Sidhnai on the Ravi River, with a moderate flood at the Sulemanki and Islam Headworks on the Sutlej River.